Chelsea are all set to host Tottenham Hotspur tonight at the Stamford Bridge in a must win London Derby for both the sides as the race for Europe in premier league heats up. Chelsea are entering this encounter on the back of a difficult week which saw them get hammered by Arsenal 6-0 and then a 2-2 draw to Aston Villa saw them lose pace in their pursuit of the European spot.

As for Tottenham Hotspur they will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat in the North London Derby against Arsenal at the weekend. They currently sit at 5th spot in the Premier League table 7 points behind Aston Villa but with two games in hands.

Where will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham will take place at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

When will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match be played?

The Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played on Thursday Night night May 2, 2024 at 7:30PM BST (Friday, May 3, 12:00 AM IST)

How do I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League in India?

The London Derby between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be live broadcasted in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in USA?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in USA will take place on Fubo TV. Fans in USA can catch the live broadcast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League live streaming in Australia on Optus Sport.