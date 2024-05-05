Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium | Image: AP

Chelsea and West Ham are about to lock horns in the Premier League today in the London Derby of the season with both teams vying for a European spot. Chelsea are currently places eight in the premier league points table with 51 points.

Their recent victory over Tottenham Hotspur meant that Chelsea received a vital boost in their pursuit for European spots. They are now just three points adrift off Manchester United in the European Spots.

West Ham are placed ninth in the Premier League standings, two points adrift of Chelsea but have played one more game. The winner of today’s encounter will be pivotal in deciding who will have the better chance to qualify for Europe next season.

Where will Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham will take place at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

When will Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League match be played?

The Premier League encounter between Chelsea and West Ham will be played on Sunday afternoon May 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM BST ( 6:30 PM IST)

How do I watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League in India?

The London Derby between Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League match will be live broadcasted in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in USA?

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in USA will take place on Fubo TV. Fans in USA can catch the live broadcast of Chelsea vs West Ham on USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live streaming in Australia on Optus Sport.