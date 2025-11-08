Chelsea vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Chelsea players pose for a photo before Qarabag FK clash in UCL | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Chelsea will square off against Wolves in their upcoming match of the Premier League 2025-2026, at the iconic Stamford Bridge in London, on Sunday, November 9.

The match between Chelsea and Wolves will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Chelsea and Wolves have faced each other 21 times. Out of which the Blues clinched 11 wins and the Wolves sealed six games. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw.

The last time Chelsea and Wolves faced each other in October 30, and it was the Blues who clinched a 4-3 win.

Chelsea clinched three wins and one defeat in their past five matches. Chelsea are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Qarabag FK in the UEFA Champions League on November 5. Chelsea hold the eighth place on the Premier League standings with 17 points after playing 10 matches.

Wolves have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five matches. Wolves are currently holding the bottom-most spot in the Premier League with just two points from 10 matches. They are coming into this match after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

The Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?