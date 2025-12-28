Updated 28 December 2025 at 20:25 IST
Christopher Nkunku Shines With A Brace Against Verona, Propelling AC Milan To Serie A Summit
AC Milan moved two points clear at the top with their 3-0 victory against Verona on December 28, 2025. American player Christian Pulisic got the ball rolling in the first half with his 45+1-minute goal. This was followed by a dominant performance by the hosts' side in the second half, with Christopher Nkunku breaking his Serie A goal duck with a brace.
The scoreline, however, does not reflect the goalscoring opportunities received by Massimiliano Allegri's side against Verona. While the clear scoring opportunities were rare, and Verona defended compactly, Milan's first opening came from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose drive from the edge of the penalty area flashed narrowly beyond the far post.
AC Milan Win Against Verona To Steer Two Points Clear Of Napoli And Inter Milan
The hosts broke Verona's defence just before the half-time whistle with Christian Pulisic's goal, giving Massimiliano Allegri’s side a well-deserved advantage. AC Milan then started the second half with urgency and struck again almost immediately with former Chelsea player Christopher Nkunku's goal.
The player had driven into Verona's penalty yard and was knocked over by Victor Nelsson just 51 seconds into the second half, resulting in a penalty after a brief check. Nkunku stepped up for the spot kick and calmly converted the penalty with a bottom-left corner shot.
This was followed by another goal in the 53rd minute by the former Chelsea player after picking up a loose ball from a close range.
Nunkunku Breaks Serie A Duck
The player had not scored in the Serie A since joining the Milan side earlier this year. It took him 12 matches to end his Serie A goal drought at San Siro.
Meanwhile, AC Milan has now won their last 10 league matches against Verona, and for the first time, they have recorded five consecutive home victories against Verona in the competition.
