'I Actually Think...': Wayne Rooney Disagrees With Nottingham Forest Manager Over Referee Controversy After 1-2 Defeat By Manchester City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has dismissed Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche’s complaints over Manchester City's late winner, scored by Rayan Cherki on December 27. Manager Sean Dyche called out some decisions made by the referee in the wake of their 1-2 loss at the City Ground.

Dyche felt that Chekri's winner should not have stood, as he believed that Gibbs-White was fouled by Nico O'Reilly in the build-up to the goal. Additionally, he also felt that match referee Rob Jones should have shown Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias a second yellow card in the second half of the match.

However, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney disagreed with Dyche's claim over Rayan Cherki's goal and felt that it was the other way around.

Wayne Rooney On Sean Dyche's Refereeing Claims

The ex-England international instead claimed that the foul was committed by Gibbs-White on Nico O'Reilly. While talking to BBC's Match of the Day, Rooney claimed, "I actually think it's a foul of Nico O'Reilly. If you look at Morgan Gibbs-White, he grabs O'Reilly's arm, and then he locks his leg into O'Reilly and pulls him down. So I've got no complaints. I think the goal should have stood."

He further added, "He locks his arm in and then just with his left leg also, he locks his left leg in, and then he pulls O’Reilly down to the ground. I think that’s a good goal; I think the goal should have stood."

Rooney, however, shared that Ruben Dias should have been shown a second yellow card in the second half for his second foul on striker Igor Jesus.

Dyche Blames The Referee For The Defeat