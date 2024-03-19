Updated March 18th, 2024 at 23:47 IST
Club Brugge fires coach Ronny Deila ahead of playoffs in Belgium
Club Brugge fired coach Ronny Deila on Monday after less than a season in charge. The former Celtic coach was fired in the wake of Brugge's 2-1 defeat.
Club Brugge fired coach Ronny Deila on Monday after less than a season in charge.
The former Celtic coach was fired in the wake of Brugge's 2-1 defeat against STVV on the final day of the regular season Sunday.
Brugge, which has qualified for the season's playoffs, said it parted ways with the 48-year-old Deila because of “underwhelming results and a disappointing level of play.”
Brugge appointed caretaker Nicky Hayen — who was in charge of the club's reserve team — while the 18-time Belgian champions look for a new manager for next season.
