Club Brugge fired coach Ronny Deila on Monday after less than a season in charge.

The former Celtic coach was fired in the wake of Brugge's 2-1 defeat against STVV on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

Brugge, which has qualified for the season's playoffs, said it parted ways with the 48-year-old Deila because of “underwhelming results and a disappointing level of play.”

Brugge appointed caretaker Nicky Hayen — who was in charge of the club's reserve team — while the 18-time Belgian champions look for a new manager for next season.