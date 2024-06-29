sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:17 IST, June 29th 2024

Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jhon Cordoba
Jhon Cordoba and Brandon Aguilera vie for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Glendale. Ariz. | Image: AP
09:17 IST, June 29th 2024