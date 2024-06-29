Published 09:17 IST, June 29th 2024
Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals
Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica.
Jhon Cordoba and Brandon Aguilera vie for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Glendale. Ariz. | Image: AP
