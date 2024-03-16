×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

'Come to Arsenal': Kylian Mbappe's reaction to Arsenal fan's request is UNMISSABLE- WATCH

Kylian Mbappe will soon become a free agent as his contract with PSG is about to expire. Meanwhile, he received a request from an Arsenal fan.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappé
PSG's Kylian Mbappe | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With his contract with PSG scheduled to expire following the end of the 2023/24 season, Kylian Mbappe is certain to become the hottest free agent in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid are reportedly the front-runner to acquire the services of the French captain, however, there are other clubs queued up as well. The Premier League may come as an attractive dais for Mbappe to further touch the highs of prominence, but the question is who can afford his whopping wages. Irrespective of who has the wherewithal to sign him, the fans of almost all the clubs seemingly see him as a welcome addition. In this context, a clip of an Arsenal fan making a humble request to Kylian Mbappe is making waves on the internet, the striker's benign answer gives the clip a satirical angle.

Also Read | ISL Points Table: Updated standings, Top goal-scorer and Top assister

Kylian Mbappe says no to Arsenal fan

A video of an Arsenal fan (In a PSG jersey) urging Kylian Mbappe face-to-face to join the Gunners has gone viral on social media. While Mbappe has remained coy over where his future would lie, considering his reply to a young Arsenal fanatic, it seems Emirates would not be his destination.

"There's no way, there's no way", says Kylian Mbappe, answering to the fan who requested him to "come to Arsenal." The passionate Arsenal enthusiast also ensured Mbappe that the Gooners "will look after" him, but he couldn't be convinced. When asked “why”, he said “it's too cold there.” Here's the clip that is making rounds.

Also Read | New owners to take over San Diego Wave by season’s end after record sale

Where could Kylian Mbappe move following the end of the PSG stint?

Kylian Mbappe has made it known that the current Ligue 1 season will be his last as a Paris Saint Germain player. The player will move out of the club in the summer, thus, assertions are heavy that Real Madrid, who have been after the Frenchman for almost 5 years will finally get the deal done and bring Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu. Nothing has been finalised yet and as per reports, the doors of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are also open for Mbappe. Thus, it is still not clear where his future would lie. However, one thing that his transfer scenario over the years has displayed is that nothing is it until it is.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Meta under US scanner

an hour ago
