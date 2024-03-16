In an intense display of skill and resilience on March 14, FC Goa secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Shivaldo Chingambam Singh's early goal set the tone for Bengaluru, while Odei Onaindia and Boris Singh Thangjam responded for Goa. The match witnessed an expulsion as Suresh Singh Wangjam received a red card for Bengaluru. Goa showcased dominance with 22 shots and 69% possession, emphasizing their determination and strategic play. This win propels Goa's position in the standings as they continue to make their mark in the ISL season.

As the ISL entered the matchday with 20 out of 22, let's take a look at the standings of the league and the most impressive stats of players in the ISL 2023/24 season so far.

ISL TABLE AFTER MATCHDAY 19

Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Last 5 Matches 1 Mumbai City 19 11 6 2 34 17 17 39 Win-Draw-Win-Draw-Win 2 Mohun Bagan 18 12 3 3 38 22 16 39 Win-Win-Win-Draw-Win 3 Goa 19 10 6 3 28 18 10 36 Win-Draw-Win-Draw-Loss 4 Odisha 18 10 5 3 31 17 14 35 Loss-Win-Draw-Draw-Win 5 Kerala Blasters 18 9 2 7 26 23 3 29 Loss-Loss-Win-Loss-Loss 6 Jamshedpur 19 5 6 8 24 24 0 21 Draw-Loss-Win-Win-Draw 7 Punjab FC 19 5 6 8 23 30 -7 21 Draw-Win-Loss-Win-Loss 8 Bengaluru 19 5 6 8 19 28 -9 21 Loss-Win-Win-Loss-Draw 9 NorthEast United 19 4 8 7 24 32 -8 20 Loss-Loss-Draw-Win-Loss 10 East Bengal 19 4 6 9 20 22 -2 18 Loss-Loss-Loss-Win-Loss 11 Chennaiyin 18 5 3 10 18 28 -10 18 Loss-Win-Loss-Loss-Win 12 Hyderabad 19 1 5 13 9 33 -24 8 Win-Draw-Loss-Loss-Loss

ISL TOP GOAL SCORERS AFTER MATCHDAY 19

Dimitrios Diamantakos (Centre-Forward, Greece, 31 years old) - Kerala Blasters FC, 15 appearances, 12 goals

Roy Krishna (Centre-Forward, Fiji/New Zealand, 36 years old) - Odisha FC, 18 appearances, 12 goals

Jason Cummings (Centre-Forward, Australia/Scotland, 28 years old) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16 appearances, 9 goals

Dimitri Petratos (Attacking Midfield, Australia/Greece, 31 years old) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16 appearances, 8 goals

Luka Majcen (Centre-Forward, Slovenia, 34 years old) - Punjab FC, 19 appearances, 7 goals

Cleiton Silva (Centre-Forward, Brazil, 37 years old) - East Bengal FC, 18 appearances, 7 goals

Vikram Partap Singh (Right Winger, India, 22 years old) - Mumbai City FC, 18 appearances, 7 goals

ISL TOP ASSIST PROVIDERS AFTER MATCHDAY 19

Madih Talal - Punjab FC - 19 games played, 8 assists

Manvir Singh - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 16 games played, 6 assists

Rafael Schuler Crivellaro - Chennaiyin FC - 18 games played, 6 assists

Amey Ganesh Ranawade - Odisha FC - 18 games played, 5 assists

Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC - 19 games played, 5 assists

Sahal Abdul Samad - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 13 games played, 4 assists

Joni Ensio Kauko - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7 games played, 3 assists