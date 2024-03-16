Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:13 IST
ISL Points Table: Updated standings, Top goal-scorer, Who has most assists after Bengaluru vs Goa
As the ISL approaches the completion of the season with just 2 matchdays remaining, let's delve into the league standings and remarkable statistics from 2023/24
In an intense display of skill and resilience on March 14, FC Goa secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Shivaldo Chingambam Singh's early goal set the tone for Bengaluru, while Odei Onaindia and Boris Singh Thangjam responded for Goa. The match witnessed an expulsion as Suresh Singh Wangjam received a red card for Bengaluru. Goa showcased dominance with 22 shots and 69% possession, emphasizing their determination and strategic play. This win propels Goa's position in the standings as they continue to make their mark in the ISL season.
As the ISL entered the matchday with 20 out of 22, let's take a look at the standings of the league and the most impressive stats of players in the ISL 2023/24 season so far.
ISL TABLE AFTER MATCHDAY 19
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Last 5 Matches
|1
|Mumbai City
|19
|11
|6
|2
|34
|17
|17
|39
|Win-Draw-Win-Draw-Win
|2
|Mohun Bagan
|18
|12
|3
|3
|38
|22
|16
|39
|Win-Win-Win-Draw-Win
|3
|Goa
|19
|10
|6
|3
|28
|18
|10
|36
|Win-Draw-Win-Draw-Loss
|4
|Odisha
|18
|10
|5
|3
|31
|17
|14
|35
|Loss-Win-Draw-Draw-Win
|5
|Kerala Blasters
|18
|9
|2
|7
|26
|23
|3
|29
|Loss-Loss-Win-Loss-Loss
|6
|Jamshedpur
|19
|5
|6
|8
|24
|24
|0
|21
|Draw-Loss-Win-Win-Draw
|7
|Punjab FC
|19
|5
|6
|8
|23
|30
|-7
|21
|Draw-Win-Loss-Win-Loss
|8
|Bengaluru
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|28
|-9
|21
|Loss-Win-Win-Loss-Draw
|9
|NorthEast United
|19
|4
|8
|7
|24
|32
|-8
|20
|Loss-Loss-Draw-Win-Loss
|10
|East Bengal
|19
|4
|6
|9
|20
|22
|-2
|18
|Loss-Loss-Loss-Win-Loss
|11
|Chennaiyin
|18
|5
|3
|10
|18
|28
|-10
|18
|Loss-Win-Loss-Loss-Win
|12
|Hyderabad
|19
|1
|5
|13
|9
|33
|-24
|8
|Win-Draw-Loss-Loss-Loss
ISL TOP GOAL SCORERS AFTER MATCHDAY 19
- Dimitrios Diamantakos (Centre-Forward, Greece, 31 years old) - Kerala Blasters FC, 15 appearances, 12 goals
- Roy Krishna (Centre-Forward, Fiji/New Zealand, 36 years old) - Odisha FC, 18 appearances, 12 goals
- Jason Cummings (Centre-Forward, Australia/Scotland, 28 years old) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16 appearances, 9 goals
- Dimitri Petratos (Attacking Midfield, Australia/Greece, 31 years old) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16 appearances, 8 goals
- Luka Majcen (Centre-Forward, Slovenia, 34 years old) - Punjab FC, 19 appearances, 7 goals
- Cleiton Silva (Centre-Forward, Brazil, 37 years old) - East Bengal FC, 18 appearances, 7 goals
- Vikram Partap Singh (Right Winger, India, 22 years old) - Mumbai City FC, 18 appearances, 7 goals
ISL TOP ASSIST PROVIDERS AFTER MATCHDAY 19
- Madih Talal - Punjab FC - 19 games played, 8 assists
- Manvir Singh - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 16 games played, 6 assists
- Rafael Schuler Crivellaro - Chennaiyin FC - 18 games played, 6 assists
- Amey Ganesh Ranawade - Odisha FC - 18 games played, 5 assists
- Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC - 19 games played, 5 assists
- Sahal Abdul Samad - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 13 games played, 4 assists
- Joni Ensio Kauko - Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7 games played, 3 assists
Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:13 IST
