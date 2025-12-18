Conference League Set To Complete First Phase With Crystal Palace Looking To Reach Last 16

The Conference League concludes its first phase with the sixth round on Thursday, and Strasbourg is the only team to have already secured a direct spot in the round of 16.

The French side tops the standings after four wins and a draw, and closes at home to Breidablik from Iceland.

The 36 clubs in the third-tier European competition play six different opponents and are ranked in a single-standings format. The clubs in the Champions League and Europa League each play eight matches.

The top eight teams in the Conference League go directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams placed ninth to 24th advance to the two-leg knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

Crystal Palace, making its European debut after winning the FA Cup last season, is in ninth place, a point behind AEK Athens, Samsunspor, Sparta Prague, Rayo Vallecano, and Mainz.

A home win at Selhurst Park over another newcomer, KuPS from Finland, could send the Eagles directly to the last 16.

Two-time runner-up Fiorentina is at Lausanne-Sport. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, Slovenia’s Celje, and Cyprus' AEK Larnaca also need to win in their last game to have a chance to advance directly.