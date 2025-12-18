Ryan Cherki Channels Erling Haaland With Celebration Following Wonder Strike in Manchester City's EFL Cup Win

Manchester City secured a 2-0 win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on December 17, with goals from Rayan Cherki and Savinho. The win helped the Manchester side to seal their place in the Cup semi-finals.

One of the key moments of the match was when City player Rayan Cherki recreated Erling Haaland's goal celebration after curling an exquisite shot into the top corner. Following the goal, the player pulled out some robot moves and then sat down, crossed-legged, hitting Haaland's signature yoga pose.

James Trafford As City's Number One In Carabao Cup Clash

James Trafford was enjoying his time as Manchester City's number one after returning to the club in the summer; however, he had since found a place on the bench after Gianluigi Donnarumma's move to Manchester City. In their recent clash against Brentford, the Englishman reminded the City management of his abilities by maintaining a clean sheet against the relentless Bees.

Advertisement

However, despite his display of abilities, a place on the bench awaits the player in their Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday.

While reacting to the same, City manager Pep Guardiola shared, “He is a goalkeeper, James cannot play left-back. At the moment, we have a keeper in Gigio playing in that position, but he is a top keeper; there is no doubt about that. I am really pleased he can play two more games."

Advertisement

Manchester City Reaches EFL Cup Semi-Finals