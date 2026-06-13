Controversy Hits FIFA World Cup Again, Ghana Threatens Legal Action Against Canada After Thomas Partey Denied Visa

Visa hurdle has hit the FIFA World Cup once again as Canada denied entry to Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of their opening encounter against Panama at BMO Field. Ghana government has strongly protested against Canada's decision to block his entry into the country and is now contemplating taking legal action in this matter. This is the 2nd visa complaint to come to light after the USA rejected Somali referee Omar Artan's visa ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Partey Was Charged For Rape By Metropolitan Police

In July 2025, the Metropolitan Police charged the former Arsenal midfielder with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, to which he entered a plea of not guilty. Ghana's Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement as an act of protest.

As reported by Associated Press, Partey is scheduled to stand trial in November or later on allegations dating to his time with the reigning Premier League champions Arsenal.

Ghana Government Slams Canada Over Thomas Partey Visa Rejection

‘The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada to refuse a temporary residence application for Mr. Thomas Teye Partey, a Ghanaian national and key member of Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, which is participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‘The decision is understood to be based on pending criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom that have not resulted in any conviction or judicial finding of guilt.

‘The Government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies."

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