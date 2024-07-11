Published 10:01 IST, July 11th 2024
Copa America: Columbia Beats Uruguay 1-0 After Lerma’s Header Helps Secure Final Spot vs Argentina
In a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, Colombia advanced to the Copa America final where they will face Messi-led Argentina. Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Colombia's Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Image: AP
