Published 10:01 IST, July 11th 2024

Copa America: Columbia Beats Uruguay 1-0 After Lerma’s Header Helps Secure Final Spot vs Argentina

In a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, Colombia advanced to the Copa America final where they will face Messi-led Argentina. Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kevin Castano
Colombia's Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
09:16 IST, July 11th 2024