Cremonese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Cremonese will face Inter Milan in their Serie A clash at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, on February 1, 2026. Inter Milan currently holds the 1st position in the Serie A table, while Cremonese hold the 14th position.

Cremonese have remained winless in their last eight matches and haven't won a single match since December 7, 2025. The hosts are out of luck, as this is not a great time to face Inter Milan, a team with the most clean sheets in Serie A so far this season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will go into the match with 52 points in the league table. Notably, much of Inter Milan's creativity comes from full-backs, with Federico DiMarco leading his side with 19 chances created in their last Serie A clash.

Cremonese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details

When will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Where will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona.

What time will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?