Updated 1 February 2026 at 21:42 IST
Cremonese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?
Cremonese will face Inter Milan in their Serie A clash at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, on February 1, 2026.
Cremonese will face Inter Milan in their Serie A clash at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, on February 1, 2026. Inter Milan currently holds the 1st position in the Serie A table, while Cremonese hold the 14th position.
Cremonese have remained winless in their last eight matches and haven't won a single match since December 7, 2025. The hosts are out of luck, as this is not a great time to face Inter Milan, a team with the most clean sheets in Serie A so far this season.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will go into the match with 52 points in the league table. Notably, much of Inter Milan's creativity comes from full-backs, with Federico DiMarco leading his side with 19 chances created in their last Serie A clash.
Cremonese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details
When will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
Where will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?
The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona.
What time will the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?
The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?
The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?
The Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live-streamed in India.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 20:35 IST