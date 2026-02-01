Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City are seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal with one game left and cannot afford to provide any more leverage to the Gunners.

City will have to encounter a mini injury crisis as Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho. Jeremy Doku also hobbled off in the 2-0 game against Galatasaray and could miss this game.

For Tottenham, their Champions League form hasn't been a match for their Premier League woes. The North Londoners currently stand a distant 14th and are rather close to the relegation zone than the top four. Thomas Frank has certainly added some optimism with his team's Champions League qualification and a positive result against City will further ease his pressure.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Match take place?

Advertisement

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 1.

Also Read:

Advertisement

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?