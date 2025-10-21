Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al-Nassr Touch Down In Goa for AFC Champions League 2; Squad Seen Exiting Airport

Saudi Pro League outfit and Asian football titans Al-Nassr have arrived in India for the AFC Champions League 2 clash. At midnight on Tuesday, the Saudi-based football club arrived in India in Goa.

Al-Nassr will lock horns against FC Goa, a top-flight club in Indian football, in an AFC Champions League 2 clash in Fatorda, Goa.

Cristiano Ronaldo, someone whom the Indian fans were eager to witness in action, was not part of the visiting camp when they landed in India.

Al-Nassr Arrive In India, No Cristiano Ronaldo In Sight

Al-Nassr has been in brilliant form in the AFC Champions League 2 so far. The Jorge Jesus-led side is yet to concede a goal in the competition. Against Istiklol, the Saudi football titans clinched a 5-0 finish. They went on to clinch a 2-0 win over Al-Zawraa. They are currently at the top of their table in the group.

The clash against FC Goa would be their third AFC Champions League 2 clash, for which they are visiting India.

In a video shared by FC Goa on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Al-Nassr's players and coaching staff were seen exiting the Manohar International Airport in Goa. Star football players like Sadio Mane, Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman were spotted in the video.

Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus was also seen exiting the airport as they headed for the team bus.

Massive Al-Nassr Challenge Awaits FC Goa In AFC 2 Clash

The upcoming clash against Al-Nassr would be an extreme test for FC Goa. The threat is immense, as the Saudi outfit has been dominant throughout the competition and has yet to concede a goal. Even without Ronaldo not in the camp in India, Al-Nassr stand out as the clear favourites over FC Goa.

The Manolo Marquez-led FC Goa would have to prepare a strategy to tackle their attacking flair. Playing in Fatorda would give them a home advantage, with the fans backing them up.