'He Should Not Start Every Game': Mohamed Salah Handed Reality Check After Manchester United Humiliate Liverpool At Anfield

Manchester United handed a hammer blow to Liverpool's Premier League title defence. Bruno Fernandes and Co. inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Arne Slot's side, their 4th loss on the bounce in all competitions.

Jamie Carragher Has A Message For Mohamed Salah

United looked solid throughout the match and didn't provide any room for the Liverpool attackers. United's defence kept Mohamed Salah quiet on the right, who otherwise has a very good record against the Red Devils. Apart from a single chance, the 33-year-old failed to create much on a day he needed to produce his magic at Anfield.

Salah signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the club, but hasn't managed to replicate his form this campaign. The Egyptian winger only found the net twice in the English top flight, and Jamie Carragher feels Salah shouldn't start games for Liverpool away from home.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, he said, "Liverpool have got two away games - in the Champions League at Frankfurt and then they go to Brentford. I don't think Salah should start both of those games.

“He should always start at Anfield because Liverpool will be on top, around the edge of the box and more often than not he scores in those situations today.”

Manchester United Dominated Liverpool On Sunday

Bryan Mbeumo scored just inside 62 seconds to give the visitors a lead. Play was continued despite a collision between Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk leading up to the goal. Amad Diallo fed Mbeumo with a brilliant ball, and the latter finished from a tight angle to score his second EPL goal.