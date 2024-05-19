Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar share HEARTWARMING moment as they spectate Fury vs Usyk

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr left football fans all over the world brimming with nostalgia as the two best footballers of the last decade shared a heartwarming moment ahead of the fight between Heavyweight Championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk won the World's first Undisputed Heavyweight Championship by defeating Tyson Fury via a split decision. Tyson Fury's first career defeat arrived despite starting the bout strongly but Oleksandr Usyk grew into the fight and in the end emerged victorious.

The fight took place in Riyadh and was not short of celebrities however the two biggest stars that stood out were Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr share a Heartwarming moment

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Hilal superstar Neymar Jr both found time on their calendars to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Heavyweight clash.

In a video that surfaced on Social Media both the football maestros were seen sharing a poignant moment. Both the superstars were talking in Portuguese and it looked like Ronaldo was asking to Neymar about how his injury was.

Neymar links up with Ronaldo before the fight 🥊



(via @boxingontnt) pic.twitter.com/hRsoNEIsat — B/R Football (@brfootball)

Neymar Jr has missed almost the entirety of his first season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal due to a knee ligament damage back in September 2023.

CR7 to Neymar: “How are you, everything is fine? What about injury?”



Neymar: “I'm fine, Oh, your son is with you”



CR7: “Tomorrow he has school. I told him you will come to watch boxing with me, but remember that tomorrow you will wake up early”

pic.twitter.com/eBrwkvFzd7 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr will face Neymar's Al Hilal in the final of the Kings Cup. However, Neymar Jr is expected to be out for the contest due to his injury.