Cristiano Ronaldo Apologises After Portugal's Heartbreaking Loss vs Spain in 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'Truly Sorry'

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Portugal lost against Spain in the RO32 game. Spain beat Portugal 1-0, all thanks to a late goal by Mikel Merino. The goal by Merino ended Ronaldo's dream of helping Portugal to the coveted title. Following the match, Ronaldo apologised to fans and also thanked them for their support.

'We're truly sorry'

"We gave it our all, but we couldn't make it. We're truly sorry, and it's impossible to put our feelings into words. Thank you, everyone, for all the incredible support," he told reporters.

“I’ve given everything, I’ve given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience. This is soccer, this is life for a soccer player. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," he added.

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Ronaldo, the only player to score goals in six World Cups in a row and the career leader in international goals with 146, said the day before that he hoped it wouldn’t be his final match in this run and wanted to enjoy it to the fullest.

As for his other future plans, he wasn’t ready to say.

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“Yes, it was my last World Cup, but everything else I’ll have time to think about, to be with my family, and not make any decision hot-headed and move on with life,” he said.

Ronaldo was denied a goal in the first half against Spain when record-setting goalkeeper Unai Simón made an impressive leaping stop. That was one of his three shots.