Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Coming To India Fades Away, Al Nassr Star Unlikely To Play FC Goa Clash In AFC Champions League Two

Cristiano Ronaldo is very unlikely to travel to India for Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Two clash with FC Goa. The Saudi Arabian side was drawn with FC Goa in Group D and have won both their matches so far in the continental competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Might Not Travel To India For FC Goa Tie

Anticipation around Ronaldo's visit has gradually increased with each passing day. The Portuguese star has a huge fanbase in India, and this could have been the first time people would witness his magic on the field. But as per the media outlet, arriyadiyah.com, Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus will not include the star player for the tie. The report also confirmed that Al Nassr would leave for Goa on Monday evening.

Ronaldo hasn't been involved in a single AFC Champions League Two match but has already scored six goals this season. The 40-year-old has been in stellar form for both club and country, but given Al Nassr's form, they might not need his service for the FC Goa match.

Ronaldo's age has been a factor, and the former Manchester United star needs proper rest in between games in order to keep himself fresh for the long, gruelling season. He also aims to represent Portugal, possibly one last time, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Goa Cannot Afford To Lose Anymore

Various reports claimed that Ronaldo's visa was processed, but the player also didn't travel to Iraq for the AL Zawraa tie.