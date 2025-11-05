'They Don't Have Structure': Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Verdict On Manchester United's Woes, Backs Red Devils Manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have had a tough start to the 2025-26 season of the Premier League, but they have started to show some shades of brilliance in the past few weeks. With 17 points from 10 games, Manchester United have continued to be in the top 10. They are currently at the eighth spot following a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 10. Manchester United's biggest win of the season came against Liverpool in Matchweek Eight.

ALSO READ | Inter Miami Skipper Lionel Messi Suggests Necessary Changes To Major League Soccer Transfer Rules

Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Two Cents On Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sat with Piers Morgan and reminisced about United's past success. The last time Cristiano sat with Morgan for a chat, he was still a United player, but he infamously criticized the club and ex-head coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo had also criticized the club's facilities and it led to his exit from the club later on.

Ronaldo, who in many ways has been shaped by Manchester United, has represented the club 346 times over his two spells and has scored 145 goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke about Manchester United in his recent interview and he also backed Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim. Ronaldo also spoke about Manchester United's structure.

Advertisement

"Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present-future, because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century. Amorim is doing his best. What is he going to do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible," said Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo had first signed for Manchester United in 2003. He also won his first Ballon d'Or and Champions League while playing for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On His Retirement