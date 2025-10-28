Vinicius Jr. Considering Big Career Move After El Clasico Showdown As Rumours Of Rift Within Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Grow Louder: Report

Is everything well in Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid? Well, nobody really has an answer to this question, but their performances on the pitch have been nothing but perfect. Los Blancos recently defeated their arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and they sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga points table.

With nine wins and twenty-seven points from ten games, Real Madrid have continued to assert their domination on the league, but Vinicius losing his calm after being withdrawn during El Clasico sparked rumours of things not being well in the Madrid setup.

Vinicius Jr. Considering Leaving Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was going extremely well in the El Clasico, and he might've expected to close out the game for his side at the Santiago Bernabéu. As soon as Xabi Alonso decided to call him off, he lost his calm and was seemingly miffed with the decision. Vinicius was so angry that he didn't even bother to join his team on the bench and started to walk away towards the dressing room.

Advertisement

It is now being reported that Vinicius isn't happy about his life at Real Madrid, especially with Alonso at the helm of things. Vinicius, who came at a touching distance of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or, is considering leaving Real Madrid as reported by AS. Alonso later admitted to the fact that he could've removed Vinicius a bit later, but he needed fresh legs to control the game in a better manner.

Alonso also defended Vinicius and said that he was more concerned about the positive things that were done by the player in the El Clasico game. 'I could have waited a bit to replace him, but I understood that we needed fresh players to maintain control. Vinicius wanted to stay on because he was feeling good,' said Alonso after the game.

Advertisement

Vinicius Sends Blunt Message To Real Madrid Fans