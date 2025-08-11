Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr Set to Sign UEFA Champions League Winner Kingsley Coman: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and other members of Al-Nassr celebrate their win against Al-Wehda | Image: X/@AlNassrFC

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr recently made a statement signing in the form of former Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid playmaker Joao Felix, and they are set to dip into the Bundesliga markets to poach a key player from Bayern Munich, according to multiple media reports.

French winger Kingsley Coman, who scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final in 2020 for Bayern, is close to agreeing a move to the Saudi Arabian side.

Coman has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Saudi side, but a fee is yet to be agreed upon between Al-Nassr and Bayern as things stand.

A Complicated Transfer Still?

The reason why this deal becomes a little tricky as things stand is that Bayern reportedly are not keen to sell the France international in this transfer window.

Coman currently has 2 years left on his deal, which expires in the summer of 2027 - and he also pledged his loyalty to the side during the FIFA Club World Cup held this summer.

However, there is now a belief that his head has been turned by the chance to earn a sizeable salary playing in the Middle East - and he is clearly keen to take up that offer.

It is worth noting that he is likely to not be a guaranteed starter, given Sadio Mane occupies the left-wing and Ronaldo can also fill in there while needed, despite largely playing as a striker now.

Will Al-Nassr Make Title Run?

The signing of Coman is likely to help strengthen a squad that, while has grown in stature due to the presence of Ronaldo, has not yet managed major success on the field.

The league titles have eluded them, as have the cup competitions both domestically as well as in the continental tournaments.

However, they have made two good signings so far this window - Felix adds some flair and creativity to the line-up, and they also secured the services of Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer.