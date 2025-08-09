Premier League Side Manchester City Hit With Fresh Issues as Star Midfielder Rodri Faces Injury Setback

One of the key reasons that Manchester City ended up losing out on the Premier League 2024-25 title to Liverpool was the injury to star midfielder Rodri, whose ability to screen the defence and also keep their passing game going was practically irreplaceable for Pep Guardiola's men.

The Spain midfielder, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, spent large parts of last season out injured but he did make his comeback towards the end of the campaign.

He was also part of the team's FIFA Club World Cup journey but picked up a knock in their final game against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Guardiola's Concerning Rodri Update

And it is precisely that knock which is of such a big concern to City, with Guardiola confirming that the earliest Rodri could be in action was after the first international break of the season.

"Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal. He has trained better in the last few days. Hopefully after the international break, he will be really fit. In these games, he can play some minutes, but what is important is that he doesn't have pain because we don't want Rodri coming back injured," Guardiola said ahead of their friendly game against Palermo.

City's emphasis on ensuring he is fully fit perhaps stems from a fear that if he does go down injured again, there is no one in the squad who can properly fill in for him.

Which Games Will Rodri Miss?

Assuming Guardiola's assessment of him being unavailable till after the first international break is fully correct, it means Rodri will miss the first five games of the new season - 3 for his club and 2 for his country.

City's campaign opens with an away game against Wolves, before they host Tottenham Hotspur and then travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thereafter, there are 2 Spain games scheduled - one against Bulgaria and the other against Turkey.