Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Late Coach Who Helped Discover Him And Sign to Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to the coach who helped him get discovered and signed by Portuguese club Sporting CP. Aurelio da Silva Pereira passed away age 77 on Tuesday (April 8) but the impact he had on Portuguese football is undeniable - and not just because of his impact on Ronaldo's career.

His ability as a scout is legendary, as the list of players he discovered and helped have successful football careers includes Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

“One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever. I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace," Ronaldo posted on social media.

His Hand in Portugal's Euro 2016 Success

So profound was his ability to get talent to the next level that Pereira actually helped mould the nucleus of the squad that won Portugal the European Championships in 2016.

In that squad were 10 players that he helped discover - the team was even nicknamed the 'Aurelios' in his honour.

In 2017, he was awarded the Medal of Sporting Merit by the City of Lisbon, and in 2018, UEFA honored him with the Order of Merit for his contributions to the advancement of Portuguese and European football.

Portugal Federation's Tribute

"The death of Aurelio Pereira represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese Football. For history, in addition to the enormous legacy built by the man who discovered some of the best players in our history, there will be a kind person, of fine treatment and who always defended our talent," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.