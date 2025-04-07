Kevin De Bruyne To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? David Beckham Eyes Man City Star In Sensational Transfer Swoop: Reports

Updated April 7th 2025, 20:06 IST
Kevin De Bruyne announced this ongoing campaign will be his last for Manchester City. The Belgian midfielder will be a free agent after the conclusion of this season and has been linked with a host of clubs.
As per the Daily Mirror, David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami are keeping a close tab on Kevin De Bruyne and will seek to offer a contract in an order to lure him to the MLS. There won't be death offers for the 33-year-old who will turn 34 in June. Inter Miami already managed to bring in Lionel Messi from PSG on a free transfer, while the likes of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets followed suit. Messi's arrival helped the MLS to get worldwide recognition and the potential signing of De Bruyune can reshape both Inter Miami and MLS' future.
The Belgian maestro thought of leaving Man City last season but decided to honour his contract and will now leave the club after a decorated 10-year career. He joined the reigning Premier League champions from Wolfsburg and helped them to win 16 trophies. De Bruyne knows his potential, and he could easily command a salary of £400,000 per week.
It remains to be seen whether Inter Miami would offer a far more lucrative salary, as the prospect of combining Messi with De Bruyne would be huge for MLS. The Argentine forward leads the MLS salary list with a guaranteed wage of $20.4 million per year. He also draws in substantial money from his deals with Adidas and Apple, as per reports.
De Bruyne can still leave City on a high, as they are still in contention for an FA Cup title and will face Nottingham Forest in the semifinal on April 27.
