Cristiano Ronaldo & Roberto Carlos, Named After Real Madrid Legends, to Join Mexican Side Coached by Ex-Barcelona Star

In the world of football and indeed, in the history of Real Madrid, there are few names that carry the weight which Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Zinedine Zidane do. So how ironic is it that players named after these three legends will turn out for Liga MX side Chivas, currently coached by former FC Barcelona player Gabriel Milito?

But that is exactly what is happening. Cristiano Ronaldo Rojas Vidal, 16, and Zinedine Sidane Hernandez Quezada, 18, have been added to the Mexican side's squad. They join another player named Roberto Carlos Alvarado Hernandez.

This means a triumvate of Real Madrid legends will play under an ex-Barca player… in Mexico.

Tributes to Legendary Players

Given all three are among the most recognisable players from the most popular sport in the world, it is no surprise that they have seen children named after them.

Indeed, Sidane's father has confirmed that his name is directly inspired from the legendary Frenchman - and also added that the S instead of the Z in his name was due to a clerical error!

"It's a real tribute to Zinedine Zidane. I played football in Mexico and I've always had a lot of affection for France and Brazil. He's a player who really left his mark on me. Why with an S and not a Z? Because when it came to registering him in Mexico, the person didn't write it correctly," Sidane's father said in an interview in 2023.

What Next For Ronaldo, Sidane And Carlos?

Of course, many fans will be hoping that all these 3 players can somehow live up to the legendary players who inspired their names.

But for now, their main aim will be to impress Chivas manager Milito enough that they get regular game time for the side.