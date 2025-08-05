Jorge Costa, Former Mumbai City FC Coach & UEFA Champions League Winner With Porto, Dies Due to Heart Attack

The world of football lost a legend in former Portuguese midfielder and later manager Jorge Costa, who passed away aged just 53 due to a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his former club FC Porto, along with whom he won many domestic league titles as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2004.

Costa, nicknamed ‘The Beast’ due to his aggressive style of play, was a favourite of then-Porto manager Jose Mourinho and led the side with distinction as they became a force in Portuguese football.

He played 383 matches with Porto, lifting the UEFA Cup in 2003, the Champions League in 2004 as well as 8 league titles.

Costa's India Connection

Indian football fans will remember Costa for his stint in the country's premier domestic competition, the Indian Super League or ISL for short.

He spent two seasons as the head coach of Mumbai City FC and did respectably well in that time - he finished 3rd and 5th in his two seasons at the helm of the side.

FC Porto expressed “its deepest sadness and consternation at the passing of an inescapable figure in the club’s history,” a club statement said.

"Jorge Costa’s legacy will forever live on in the memory of all Porto fans. You will never be forgotten, Captain," the statement further said.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Submit Offer For RB Leipzig Striker Benjamin Sesko

A Brief Look at Costa's Career

The majority of Costa's playing career was spent at FC Porto, although he did have notable loan spells during that time - including to English side Charlton Athletic.

After leaving Porto in 2005, he joined Standard Liege for one year before retiring and embarking on a coaching career that was as varied as it was eventful.

Aside from Mumbai City FC he had notable stints in Braga, CFR Cluj and the Gabon national team as well.