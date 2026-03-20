Updated 20 March 2026 at 20:28 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out of Portugal Friendlies Versus United States and Mexico Due to Hamstring Issue
Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, will miss Portugal’s friendlies vs USA and Mexico due to a hamstring injury. Out since Feb 28, he aims to recover before June’s World Cup, where he holds 143 international goals.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
LISBON, Portugal — A hamstring injury will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal’s friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the World Cup in North America.
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The 41-year-old Ronaldo hasn’t played since February 28 when he limped off the field while his Al-Nassr team beat Al-Fayha 3-1 in a Saudi Pro League match.
As expected, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez did not include the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the squad he announced on Friday.
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Portugal plays Mexico in Mexico City on March 28 before facing the United States in Atlanta on April 1.
Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals in men's international soccer after scoring 143 times for Portugal.
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Also Read: Real Madrid Hit By Another Setback; Thibaut Courtois Sustains Muscle Injury, Likely To Miss Bayern Munich Clash
The World Cup starts in June.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 20:28 IST