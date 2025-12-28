'I Think For One Hour...': Enzo Maresca Singles Out Biggest Reason Behind Chelsea's 2-1 Defeat To Aston Villa At Stamford Bridge

One win, two losses, and two draws, this is exactly how Chelsea's last five Premier League games have turned out to be. The Blues are still searching for consistency at the halfway mark, and they are in a dire need to turn things around. Enzo Maresca's side are in the fifth spot of the Premier League points table, but they will like to believe that the game against Aston Villa was something that they should've won

Villa, who have grown from strength-to-strength, continued their stellar run, and they have now won consecutive five games in the Premier League having defeated sides like Arsenal, Manchester United, and now Chelsea. 'The Lions' aka Villa got the better of Chelsea as they defeated them 2-1 at the iconic Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ | Manchester City Make It Six Premier League Wins in A Row with 2-1 Victory Against Nottingham Forest

Enzo Maresca Reacts To Chelsea's Loss

What was shocking about Chelsea's loss is the fact that they controlled the game for a very long period of time. Chelsea, courtesy of a Joao Pedro goal, gained advantage in the first half, and Aston Villa, on the other hand, were not creating advantages for themselves. Unfortunately for Chelsea, once Watkins levelled the scoring, Villa never really looked back. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca took note of how the momentum swung and led to the downfall of The Blues.

Advertisement

“I think for one hour, until we conceded, we dominated the game, we were very good. Unfortunately, after that, the dynamic of the game changed a little bit. I think by the time they scored to make it 1-1, we should have scored two or three more. If you analyse the first hour of the game, you are not talking about experience. But after that, we struggled with that," said Maresca after the shocking defeat.

Advertisement

Chelsea's Concerning Stamford Bridge Pattern