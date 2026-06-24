Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional 'I am Back' Roar Goes Viral After Portugal Blank Uzbekistan in 2026 FIFA World Cup | WATCH VIDEO

Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable on Tuesday as his brace powered Portugal to an emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. It took Ronaldo less than 10 minutes to find the back of the net and become the only footballer in the history of the game to score a win in all the six editions of the World Cup. Ronaldo's brace also meant that Portugal's not out of it yet. Following the goal inside the first few minutes, Ronaldo roared in front of one of the cameras that ‘I am back’. Ronaldo was reeking of emotions and his outburst seemed personal. Here is the viral moment.

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Even though criticism isn’t anything new to the 41-year-old superstar, he admitted that the intense negativity directed toward him this week was difficult.

“But it’s always like that,” he said in Portuguese. “It doesn’t matter, because it’s been 23 years on the job and when things go well, ’Cristiano is good,’ when things go bad, ‘Cristiano is a retired player, is old.’ It will always be like that. But we responded well today, me and my teammates, which is what we wanted.”

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Ronaldo was named man of the match for his performance, the latest of many in his incredible career.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez raved about the professionalism and poise Ronaldo showed this week amid calls from outsiders to bench him.

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The goals on Tuesday make him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States.