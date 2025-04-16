Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Sign Bumper New Al-Nassr Deal - And Will Reportedly Earn Rs. 569 Per Second

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, many expected it would be the last major contract he ever signed. After all, he was closing in on the age of 40, and, despite being supremely fit, was clearly past his best from a physical standpoint.

However, news reports are now suggesting that Ronaldo will be signing a new contract with the side - one that will his extend his stay at the side for at least another 2 years.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, negotiations for the deal began in January and the two sides are now close to finalising the agreement.

What's more, the reported figures around the deal are eye-watering - meaning the man nicknamed CR7 is set to see a significant boost to his net worth.

In Numbers - Ronaldo's New Deal

The new deal could see him earn up to £342,654,000 - or over Rs. 3800 crore - over the course of two years.

That would equate to £3,294,750 (over Rs. 37 crore) per week, £469,389 (over Rs. 5.3 crore) per day, £19,557 (over Rs. 22 lakhs) per hour, £325 (over Rs. 36,000) per minute and £5 (Rs. 569 approx) per second!

What's more, the new deal would take his net worth to approximately £602 million!

Money Not Ronaldo's Motivation

Yet Ronaldo insists that his motive for joining Al-Nassr was sporting rather than based on how much he would earn.

"I’m here to win. To win trophies, to make Al Nassr better, to make the Saudi Pro League better, change the culture. I want to be successful, I want to leave a legacy. This is what I want. This is why I am here," he said on Netflix show Saudi Pro League: Kickoff.