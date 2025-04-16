Manchester United's Europa League Prospect To Face Stern Lyon Test At Old Trafford

Manchester United will have a tough task to cut out when they face Lyon in the Europa League. Mistakes from Andre Onana saw United concede two silly goals, leaving Lyon a chance in the second leg.

Manchester United Can Still Rescue Their Season

Manchester United’s underwhelming season need a much needed uplift and a place in the Europa League semifinal would give them a realistic chance to pursue their Champions League dream.

Onana’s fault led Ruben Amorim to drop the goalkeeper for the Newcastle United clash in the Premier League, as Altay Bayindir was between the sticks. It remains to be seen whether the Cameroonian international will be restored against Lyon in the Europa League.

United’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the Magpies proved to be their 14th loss in the English top flight, and they could still breathe life into their disastrous season with a Europa League title.

Lyon Have Been In Excellent Form

Lyon have remained in contention for a place in the Europa League semifinal and a major European trophy has eluded them so far. The French giants have been in excellent form and have won seven of their last nine matches. A spot in the Champions League is still possible through their Ligue 1 position, but they would definitely fancy their chances against the Red Devils.

Lyon have lost in their last two visits to Manchester, but given United’s current form, it would not be a difficult task. Joshua Zirkzee hobbled out of the Newcastle game and he will definitely be an absentee in this clash.

Europa League Predicted Lineups

Manchester United

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Lyon

Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Vererout, Tolisso, Akouokou; Almada; Cherki, Mikautadze.

Europa League Live Streaming