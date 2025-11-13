'I'm Used To It': Cristiano Ronaldo Sets The Record Straight, Gives His Take On Hostile Dublin Crowd Ahead Of Ireland vs Portugal Match

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cusp of playing his sixth and probably the last FIFA World Cup of his career. Portugal are in a strong position to go through to the World Cup finals after having an unbeaten run at the start in Group F. Portugal just need one victory to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and they will like to do it with a victory against Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Roberto Martínez’s men will be eyeing a repeat of their heroics in Lisbon when they defeated Ireland 1-0 last month. Prior to the high-stakes clash, Heimir Hallgrimsson, Republic of Ireland's manager, said that Portugal becomes a more attacking side with Cristiano Ronaldo in their side as he is always hungry for more goals and success.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes That The Dublin Crowd Boos Him

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo gave his two cents on the hostile Dublin crowd. Ronaldo is a seasoned campaigner and he has not only dealt with such crowds but has also performed exceedingly well in such situations. The Portuguese superstar said that he hopes that the crowd in Dublin focuses on him so that it takes the pressure away from his teammates.

Advertisement

'The stadium will boo me, I'm used to it, I certainly hope they do, maybe it will take the pressure off other players,' said Ronaldo before the game. The legendary 40-year-old Al Nassr striker will head into the all-important Group F fixture having 225 caps and 143 international goals to his name. Republic of Ireland manager said that his statistics speak and answer burning questions about Ronaldo's form as he is still breaking records.

Advertisement

Ronaldo Reacts To The Possibility Of Him Scoring 1000th Goal In WC Final