Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Al-Nassr Exit With Cryptic Social Media Post, Four Clubs Former Manchester United Star Could Join Next

Cristiano Ronaldo's speculative social media post has further erupted the football transfer market. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire in June, and he will be a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Al-Nassr Exit With Social Media Post

Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United and went on to explore a challenge in Asia as he arrived in the Saudi Pro League. But despite him scoring a lot of goals, Al-Nassr failed to win the Saudi Pro League title once in the last two seasons. Ronaldo posted on X, “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

With the FIFA Club World Cup hovering on the horizon, a number of clubs would be interested in a transfer. Let's have a look at five clubs that could land the Portuguese star.

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo reached a legendary figure during his time with Real Madrid and helped the club lift four UEFA Champions League titles. He has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, and ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final, a short-term deal could be viable.

Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with Chelsea before his move to Al-Nassr, and the Blues won't mind offering the 40-year-old a short-term contract. It would allow Ronaldo to showcase his skills on one of the world's biggest stages, which would probably help him open new avenues.

Al-Hilal

Following Neymar's departure, Al-Hilal could definitely manage to entice the former Manchester United star. Neymar's departure has opened up a huge room in the wage bill, and Ronaldo could certainly fit in the system. having played in the Saudi Pro League, he will not need to get versed with the pros and cons of the Saudi Pro League.

Botafogo