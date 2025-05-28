UEFA Conference League Final: Chelsea on The Cusp of European Football Record That No Team in History Has Achieved

Chelsea need one more win to become history makers in European football. | Image: AP

When UEFA introduced the Conference League, the idea was to give teams who perhaps don't get much of a chance to qualify for top European competitions to be a part of a continental tournament. That clubs like Chelsea, who are multiple-time Champions League winners, are playing in it too, perhaps dents that idea a little.

And ahead of the UECL final against Real Betis, it is fair to say that the Blues will start as the favourites - even though Betis have been in impressive form and have an in-form winger in on-loan Manchester United player Antony.

One big motivation for Chelsea, aside from the prospect of winning a trophy for the first time in 3 years, is the fact that they can make European football history if they clinch the title.

Chelsea's Massive First

Chelsea will become the first side to win all of the 4 European club trophies that have been sanctioned by UEFA - the Champions League, Europa League, Cup Winners Cup and the Conference League.

Chelsea have won the Champions League twice - the first of those came in 2012 and the second came in 2021.

They won the Europa League in 2013 and 2019, whereas their two Cup Winners Cup titles came in 1971 and 1998.

They have even won the UEFA Super Cup twice - but as that is a one-off final, it's not being counted for the sake of this statistic.

It would be an impressive feat for the London-based club, and solidify their status as a club that are good at winning trophies.

Enzo Maresca Keen to Win Trophy

While it it is safe to say that Chelsea's main aim for the season was Champions League qualification, something they achieved on the final day of the Premier League, head coach Enzo Maresca wants to win titles too.

"The message over the last 48 hours has been - we did something important, but if we want to confirm that we are becoming an important club again, we need to show the desire to win the game and the trophy," Maresca said ahead of the game.