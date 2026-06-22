Cristiano Ronaldo to Match Lionel Messi Feat at FIFA WC? Michael Owen Bats For Portuguese Legend Amid Criticism

FIFA World Cup 2026: Despite the draw against DR Congo, former England footballer Michael Owen believes that Cristiano Ronaldo can still match Lionel Messi. Owen believes Messi scoring a hattrick the night before Portugal's tournament opener did not help the Ronaldo-led side. The former England striker also asked Ronaldo's detractors not to be surprised if the talisman scores a hattrick against Uzbekistan.

"It did not help Cristiano Ronaldo that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick the night before Portugal played, but I'm not having the criticism of him," he wrote on his Daily Mail column.

“But how many times has this happened and he's shut everyone up in the next game? If you're picking Ronaldo then you have to accept what he is there for - and I wouldn't be surprised if he responds with a hat-trick of his own against Uzbekistan.”

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Meanwhile, Portugal defender Ruben Dias has downplayed recent criticism directed at skipper Ronaldo, describing the surrounding talk as "noise" and simply part of football.

Speaking after recent external chatter around the veteran forward, Dias said the team remains unaffected and focused on its objectives. "It's not an issue for us," Dias insisted as quoted by One Football. “It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game.”

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With Portugal aiming to bounce back in their next fixture, attention will remain on Ronaldo and the team's response as they continue their World Cup campaign.