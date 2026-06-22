Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Kylian Mbappe Picks Argentine Icon as FIFA World Cup 2026 Heats up

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi is arguably the biggest superstar featuring in the marquee event and if anyone comes close to matching his popularity, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. French superstar Kylian Mbappe was recently asked to pick his personal favourite from among Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland. Quite predictably, Mbappe picked Messi over the rest and also claimed that the latter is the best in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘Leo Messi, obviously’

"The best among me, Haaland, Kane, and Messi? Leo Messi, obviously. He's the best in the world alongside Cristiano," Mbappe said Mundo Deportivo in an interaction.

In Argentina's opener against Algeria, Messi was at his sublime best as he netted a hattrick and demonstrated that age is only a number. There is little to no doubt that this is his last World Cup appearance and he is desperate to make the most of it. The ultimate goal will be to successfully defend the title and give Messi the perfect send-off.

Advertisement

With his hattrick against Algeria, Messi is now tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals.

Argentina Favourites vs Austria

Argentina would now take on Austria in their next game and is expected to get a stiffer challenge in comparison with Algeria. After his hattrick against Algeria, he would be extremely motivated to repeat his good show against Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Advertisement