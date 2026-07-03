Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire From International Duty After FIFA World Cup 2026: REPORT

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer on the planet. The Portuguese football icon has been a cult figure in the sport and now it seems he is getting ready for his final swansong. A report on Marca claims that Ronaldo is going to retire from international football just after the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo is 41 and is not getting any younger. In case the report turns out to be true, it should not come as a surprise as the writing was very much on the wall. It is the sister of Ronaldo who has confirmed about the move.

‘This is his last dance’

Speaking to Sport TV, Katia, Ronaldo's sister said, "Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source... this is his last dance."

Defending her brother from recent criticism, she said, “For intelligent people, those who like football, they have to like Ronaldo. They are the ones who end up losing out. He has been dominating for more than 20 years. Look where we are, the Aveiro family... and where we come from. Look at the suffering my mother went through... Do you think criticism will affect our happiness? Never!”

Advertisement

“The most important thing is to enjoy these twenty-something years that we have lived. I am incredibly proud. I was in Qatar, I am here. It is an enormous source of pride. I have confidence and we will smile in the end. He is confident; he is less nervous than we are. I felt good energy and confidence. For us, the fans, that comforts us. We can trust. Spain in the round of 16? Whoever comes, we will have to face them and we have to be prepared,” she further added.

For the unversed, a few hours ago - Portugal beat Croatia to make it to the round of 16 of the World Cup. Ronaldo scored the equaliser.