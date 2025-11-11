Cristiano Ronaldo Underlines Retirement Plans, Confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 Will be His Last

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't shown any kind of restraint despite breaching the 40-year mark. The Al Nassr star has been scoring goals for fun and has also been the face of Portugal in the ongoing FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Underlines His 2026 World Cup Plans

Ronaldo's illustrious career remains incomplete, and a World Cup trophy will definitely complete the jigsaw puzzle. The former Manchester United star encountered a disappointing 2022 World Cup, and Portugal crashed out of the tournament after a surprising 0-1 loss at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinal.

Much has been anticipated about whether this will be his last World Cup, and Ronaldo has finally confirmed his stand.

At the TOURISE Riyadh event, he said, “Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment, and in a big competition.

“As I told you before, I am enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it’s really soon because I give everything for football, I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national team – I’m really proud.

“So let’s enjoy the moment and live the moment.”

Cristiano Ronaldo On The Verge Of Breaking Another FIFA World Cup Record

Portugal have been in an indomitable spirit in the World Cup Qualifiers and are edging towards an automatic qualification during the international break this week.