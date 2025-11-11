Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad, Spanish Federation Expresses Shock Over Barcelona Star's 'Invasive Procedure'

The Lamine Yamal tug of war between FC Barcelona and the Spain National Team has continued to disrupt proceedings. The teenage sensation has withdrawn from the Spain squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain National Team Squad

Yamal's nagging groin injury has been a subject of concern, and he has gone on to miss four matches in September, followed by a single match in October. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) highlighted that they had no prior information that the Barcelona forward would undergo an “invasive radiofrequency procedure” in order to manage his groin injury.

They said, “The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning.

“This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days.

“Given this situation, and prioritising at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up. We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

The Curious Case Of Spain And FC Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had already issued a warning to La Roja when Yamal joined the national camp in September. He suggested Spain should take better care of the players after Yamal reportedly played with painkillers despite having pain. But Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hit back, insisting they didn't take any risk with Yamal.

