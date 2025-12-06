FIFA Sets Ups Exciting World Cup 2026 Clashes For Expanded 48-Team Tournament, Here's The Group-Stage Dissection Of Participating Teams

The biggest multi-nation sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, is all set to return in 2026 and it will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America. FIFA is gearing up for the biggest World Cup with a total of 48 teams set to participate in the marquee tournament. The Kennedy Centre witnessed the historic draw which has set up some exciting groups.

The marquee tournament will commence on June 11, 2026, with Kylian Mbappe's France and Erling Haaland's Norway being drawn in the same group. Despite his heroic performance in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, France could not defend the tag of being world champions, but this time around, they will look to repeat their heroics from the 2018 World Cup. A total of 12 groups have been formed and each of them will have four teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At All The Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Argentina To Clash With Algeria In Their WC Opener