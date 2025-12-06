Updated 6 December 2025 at 10:11 IST
FIFA Sets Ups Exciting World Cup 2026 Clashes For Expanded 48-Team Tournament, Here's The Group-Stage Dissection Of Participating Teams
The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup will start on June 11, 2026 and will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. Argentina are the defending champions of the World Cup
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The biggest multi-nation sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, is all set to return in 2026 and it will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America. FIFA is gearing up for the biggest World Cup with a total of 48 teams set to participate in the marquee tournament. The Kennedy Centre witnessed the historic draw which has set up some exciting groups.
The marquee tournament will commence on June 11, 2026, with Kylian Mbappe's France and Erling Haaland's Norway being drawn in the same group. Despite his heroic performance in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, France could not defend the tag of being world champions, but this time around, they will look to repeat their heroics from the 2018 World Cup. A total of 12 groups have been formed and each of them will have four teams.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At All The Groups
- Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D
- Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
- Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C
- Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
- Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
- Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway
- Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
- Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
- Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Advertisement
Argentina To Clash With Algeria In Their WC Opener
Lionel Messi scaled his final summit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is now looking to defend the title with Argentina. Argentina will open their campaign against Algeria, and it will be followed by their matches against Australia and Jordan. Messi hasn't clearly spoken about his plans to play the next edition of the World Cup and has hinted towards his wish to decide his future during Inter Miami's pre-season.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 10:11 IST