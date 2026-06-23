Cristiano Ronaldo Would be in Portugal's Starting XI For World Cup Match vs Uzbekistan? Coach Refuses to Split Beans

Portugal vs Uzbekistan: There is much speculation around will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal in their group-stage game versus Uzbekistan. Ronaldo, who has been facing much criticism following his show against DR Congo, would be raring to turn things around. But will he be able to do that, will he start for Portugal on Tuesday? Portugal coach Roberto Martinez kept his cards close to his chest and opted not to reveal the blueprint.

‘Can’t inform you’

“I can’t inform you about the starting 11 because I haven’t informed my players,” Martínez told reporters on the eve of Portugal's second FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

“We are playing a World Cup, so of course we have a lot of noise and tension, but it’s part of the game. The focus is on the team, and we want to show a positive attitude … to be ready for the match. We are very much focused. We are strong. The team is even more united than before," he said.

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Martinez said he’s a perfect example of captaincy. He’s shown experience in how he reacted, and his drive to contribute makes him a role model for the team. He also added that he’s likely the best example of recovery and training discipline. But that doesn’t erase the frustration we’re all feeling as a team.

Can CR7 Fire?

Of course he can, and now - he has to. If Portugal want to make it to the next round, a lot will depend on Ronaldo. Will he be able to find his touch which was missing against DR Congo? In fact, Lionel Messi's brilliant show for Argentina should inspire Ronaldo to do well. There is no doubt that it will be a do or die clash for Portugal when they take on Uzbekistan.