Lionel Messi's Record-Breaking World Cup Goal Unfair? Manchester United Legend Makes Shocking Claim

Lionel Messi at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Was the goal that helped Messi edge past Miroslav Klose to register a world record unfair? That is exactly what Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel claimed. As per Schmeichel, Xaver Schlager was fouled during the build-up and hence the referee should have pulled the play back.

‘Clear and obvious mistake by the referee’

“I don’t think that goal should have stood. Think about how they get the [to] penalty [box], this is a kick from behind through Xaver Schlager. This is a free kick, Mac Allister has kicked the player down. That should have been a free-kick. Var should have taken that back. That is a clear and obvious mistake by the referee. And for that I feel a little bit frustrated.” he said (via Mirror).

Meanwhile, Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its first two group games. Messi also scored all of his team’s goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City, registering his first-ever hattrick at the WC stage.

Advertisement

Messi on Top

Messi now has a total of 18 goals in the tournament, and the 2026 edition of the competition has seen Messi striking two goals in five matches. Messi is in sublime form and that is exactly what Argentina want as he holds the fortunes of his side in the ongoing World Cup.

Advertisement