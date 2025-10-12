Croatia vs Gibraltar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match In India?

Croatia vs Gibraltar: Croatia will square off against Gibraltar in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the NK Varaždin Stadium, on Monday, October 13.

The match between Croatia and Gibraltar will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

The two teams have two times against each other, and in both games, Croatia clinched a win over Gibraltar. The last time Croatia faced Gibraltar was on June 7, and it was the Croatians who clinched a dominating 7-0 win over their opponents.

Croatia are placed ninth in the latest FIFA Rankings. In their previous five matches, Croatia clinched four consecutive wins. Meanwhile, they are coming into this match after a 0-0 draw against Czechia. In the World Cup Qualifier standings, Croatia hold the second spot with 13 points after playing five matches.

On the other hand, Gibraltar hold 200th place in the FIFA Rankings. Gibraltar have displayed a sluggish form in their previous five fixtures, failing to win a single game. Gibraltar are coming into this match after a 2-0 defeat to New Caledonia in a friendly fixture.

Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?