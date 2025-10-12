'Cristiano Ronaldo Has Always Been A Perfect Example': Kylian Mbappe Endorses Portugal Star, Points Out What Makes CR7 Different From Others

Kylian Mbappe's fondness for Cristiano Ronaldo has been an open subject for the last few years. The Real Madrid striker is currently considered one of the best in business and has been in stellar form this campaign.

Kylian Mbappe Lavishes Praise On Cristiano Ronaldo

Mbappe will not be a part of the French side when they take on Iceland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The forward was on target in the 3-0 victory against Azerbaijan, but hurt his ankle in the process. It didn't seem to be a serious injury but France manager Didier Deschamps doesn't want to take a risk.

In a recent interview weith Movistar TV, the 2018 World Cup winner opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. “Cristiano has always been a perfect example for me. His hard work, dedication, and determination on the field inspire me. Ronaldo is the symbol and standard of Real Madrid. People still remember him and speak about him with respect."

“He has given me advice many times," Mbappé shared. “His experience — both in football and in life — is very important to me. Every word he says gives me strength."

Cristiano Ronaldo Missed A Penalty Against Ireland

Ronaldo didn't have the finest of outings as he missed a penalty during Portugal's FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Caoimhin Kelleher denied the Al Nassr star from the spot after Francisco Trincao's shot hit Dara O'Shea's arm.

But vRuben Neves struck in the extra time to break Irish hearts as Portugal have maintained their strong stride in the qualifiers. Home fans also paid a tribute to late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota at the stroke of 21st minute to honour his memory.