Croatian forward Biuk completes transfer from Los Angeles to Real Valladolid
Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has completed a transfer from Los Angeles in Major League Soccer to Spanish side Real Valladolid.MLS said in a statement that Valladolid exercised an option to acquire the 21-year-old who had been at Valladolid on loan.
