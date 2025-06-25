Croatian Superstar Luka Modric 'Verbally Agrees' To Sign One-Year Contract For Serie A Giants After Club World Cup: Report

Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action during the ongoing FIFA CWC 2025 match against Al Hilal | Image: AP

Croatian superstar Luka Modric is set to leave Real Madrid after the end of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Earlier in May, Luka Modric confirmed his departure from the La Liga giants after the end of the Club World Cup 2025.

“Dear Madrid fans, Time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu," Luka Modric wrote on Instagram while announcing his exit from Real Madrid.

Luka Modric Set To Join Serie A Club After The End Of FIFA CWC 2025

A month later, a report surfaced that Luka Modric will sign a one-year for the Serie A giants AC Milan.

According to a report from ESPN, Luka Modric has 'verbally agreed' to join AC Milan after completing his tenure with Real Madrid.

The report stated that personal terms have been agreed between Modric and AC Milan in early June. The report from ESPN further added that Luka Modric will sign a one-year contract, with an option to extend for another year.

The 39-year-old star midfielder will receive a net salary of 3.5 million Euros, along with the bonuses.

While speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare confirmed the news of Modric joining the Serie A club, saying that the Croatian's leadership qualities will help the club.

"I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership," Igli Tare said as quoted by ESPN.

Luka Modric Set To Leave Real Madrid After 13 Years