After Maiden Win In Club World Cup 2025, Real Madrid Star Federico Valverde Receives High Praise From Xabi Alonso: 'He Reminds Me Of Steven Gerrard'

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Federico Valverde-Real Madrid sealed a dominating 3-1 win over Mexican club Pachuca in their second fixture of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina, on Monday, June 23rd.

It was also Real Madrid's maiden win in the prestigious FIFA tournament, after starting their voyage with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the Club World Cup 2025.

Jude Bellingham made the breakthrough for Real Madrid after scoring in the 35th minute of the game. Los Blancos doubled their lead in the 43rd minute from Arda Guler's stunner.

Real Madrid put the last nail in Pachuca's coffin in the 70th minute with Fede Valverde's goal. In the end, Elias Montiel scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute.

Xabi Alonso Heaps Praise On Fede Valverde

After the match, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso heaped praise on Fede Valverde, saying that many players don't have his 'physical performance'. The head coach also pointed out how the Uruguayan can play in all positions.

Alonso also compared Valverde with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who used to have similar qualities to Valverde.

"I haven't seen many players with his physical performance. He reminds me of someone like Steven Gerrard. He can play anywhere, and I'm very happy to be coaching him. All coaches would like to have a Valverde on the team. He got rid of the bad taste in his mouth from the penalty the other day today, and his determination was evident in his celebration," Xabi Alonso said as quoted by Goal.com.

Real Madrid To Face Salzburg In Their Next CWC Encounter

Following the win over Pachuca, Real Madrid moved to the top of the Group H standings with four points. Los Blancos have played two matches so far, winning one and drawing one game.