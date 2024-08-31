Published 14:48 IST, August 31st 2024

Crystal Palace signs Nketiah from Arsenal and Lacroix from Wolfsburg on deadline day

Crystal Palace had a busy end to the transfer window by signing striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and center back Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg on Friday.Nketiah has signed a five-year deal at Palace and moved in a deal worth up to a reported 30 million pounds ($39 million).